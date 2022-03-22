Va. Court Won't Free Immigrant Bond Co. From CFPB Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (March 22, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court refused to free an immigration bond company from a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau-led lawsuit alleging that it preyed on immigrant detainees, rejecting the company's claims that the court lacked the authority to hear the suit. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon rebuffed Libre by Nexus Inc.'s contention that the CFPB couldn't bring allegations under the Consumer Financial Protection Act against corporations that are regulated by state insurance regulators, like Libre. Any limitations on the CFPB's regulatory powers don't automatically constrain court authority, she said in a late Monday order. "Importantly, Congress did not expressly state that any...

