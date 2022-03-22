Vets' Suits Over Citizenship Denials Continue In Calif., Minn.

By Alyssa Aquino (March 22, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- California and Minnesota federal courts have kept alive immigrant veterans' claims that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongly denied them expedited citizenship, saying they had plausibly alleged that USCIS was using neutral discharges to disqualify soldiers. Jakiul Alam and Gunay Miriyeva joined the U.S. military on the promise of obtaining expedited citizenship through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest Program, or MAVNI, and were discharged for medical reasons. However, USCIS denied them citizenship, saying their discharges were "uncharacterized" and that the duo couldn't meet the naturalization program's honorable service requirements. But two federal judges within hours of each other...

