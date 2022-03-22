Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vets' Suits Over Citizenship Denials Continue In Calif., Minn.

By Alyssa Aquino (March 22, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- California and Minnesota federal courts have kept alive immigrant veterans' claims that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongly denied them expedited citizenship, saying they had plausibly alleged that USCIS was using neutral discharges to disqualify soldiers.

Jakiul Alam and Gunay Miriyeva joined the U.S. military on the promise of obtaining expedited citizenship through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest Program, or MAVNI, and were discharged for medical reasons. However, USCIS denied them citizenship, saying their discharges were "uncharacterized" and that the duo couldn't meet the naturalization program's honorable service requirements.

But two federal judges within hours of each other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!