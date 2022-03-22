Newsweek Can't Slip Copyright Row Over Instagram Embeds

By Tiffany Hu (March 22, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has shot down dueling bids for victory from Newsweek and a Los Angeles photographer in a copyright dispute over embedded Instagram posts, as the case heads closer to trial. Newsweek on Monday failed to persuade U.S. District Judge Katherine P. Failla to rule in its favor in Elliot McGucken's lawsuit alleging that the outlet embedded McGucken's Instagram post of his photo of an ephemeral lake in Death Valley National Park on its site without permission. Citing the Ninth Circuit's "server test," which holds that websites do not legally "display" a copyrighted image if it is stored on...

