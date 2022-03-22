Sports Gambling Site Posing As Fantasy Platform, Suit Says

By Lauraann Wood (March 22, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident has accused two companies operating the platform PrizePicks of running an illegal sports gambling business, posing as a fantasy sports bookmaker and using popular social networks such as YouTube and Discord to target and recruit teenage boys. Plaintiff Mark Lavery claimed in Illinois state court on Monday that the bookmaker, operated by Georgia-based SidePrize LLC and its agent Establish the Run LLC, is "a wolf in 'daily fantasy sports' clothing" because the against-the-house style bets on the PrizePicks platform are "vastly different" from the head-to-head style of daily fantasy competition. The platform recruits users by targeting vulnerable audiences,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS