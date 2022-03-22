VoIP-Pal's Latest Appeal Flops At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (March 22, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that a patent-holding company's promise in a press release to remain "undeterred" in its litigation activity suggested that Twitter's lawyers have every right to challenge another of the company's latest call-routing patents, even if they have not been asserted against the social media giant just yet. The appeals court handed down an unsigned five-page decision that turned down a mandamus petition from VoIP-Pal.com that tried to undo a November ruling by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh that found Twitter could mount a declaratory suit against VoIP-Pal over one of its patents – U.S. Patent No. 9,935,872 – even...

