44K Truck Drivers Get Class Status In BNSF Privacy Suit

By Celeste Bott (March 22, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of more than 44,000 truck drivers who claim BNSF Railway violated their biometric privacy rights by requiring them to scan their fingerprints to gain access to its Illinois rail yards without first obtaining their informed consent.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly's class certification ruling comes just days after he determined BNSF can't escape the biometric privacy claims brought by lead plaintiff Richard Rogers by pointing to federal laws governing railroad transportation, saying those statutes don't preempt the lawsuit.

In Tuesday's decision, he again rejected the railway's arguments based on a "one-and-done" claim...

