Lewis Brisbois Adds Trio Of Cyber Laterals in NY, Calif., Tenn.

By Emily Lever (March 23, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP expanded its cybersecurity practice throughout March, hiring three lateral partners in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee, according to announcements from the firm. Tara Aaron-Stelluto, formerly of Nashville law firm Aaron Sanders PLLC, joined the firm's Nashville office March 7. Jason Cherry, who led the FBI's technology unit, joined the firm's Los Angeles office March 14, and Sarah Rugnetta, previously the health practice co-chair for Buffalo, New York, firm Beckage PLLC, joined the firm's New York office March 21. Lewis Brisbois' cybersecurity and data privacy practice is growing in response to persistently high demand,...

