Judge Demands Names Of FirstEnergy Execs Who Paid Bribes

By Dean Seal (March 22, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Shareholders suing FirstEnergy Corp. over its alleged role in a billion-dollar nuclear energy bailout scandal were ordered Tuesday to publicly identify the FirstEnergy executives who paid millions in bribes to elected officials in Ohio. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams said in an order that attorneys for FirstEnergy shareholders have until noon Wednesday to reveal the names of senior executives "who had paid the bribes alleged" in one of many derivative actions against the utility company related to the scandal. FirstEnergy agreed earlier this year to resolve the raft of litigation with a $180 million settlement, but Judge Adams said last...

