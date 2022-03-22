$250K Brandt Finger Scan Privacy Deal Gets Early OK

By Lauraann Wood (March 22, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave his early blessing Monday to a $250,000 settlement resolving about 240 current and former employees' claims that Brandt Industries USA Ltd. scanned and collected their fingerprint data in violation of their biometric privacy rights. U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm granted preliminary approval to the deal between Brandt and its workers almost two years after former employee Joseph Sherman initially accused the company of implementing time-tracking practices that violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Early approval was warranted because the deal appears to be a "fair, reasonable and adequate" resolution of the workers' claims against the...

