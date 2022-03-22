Wi-LAN, Apple Ink License Deal To End Patent Fight

By Adam Lidgett (March 22, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Licensing firm Wi-LAN Inc. and Apple have agreed to sign a wireless communication technology patent licensing pact, according to an announcement Tuesday, a move that followed a Federal Circuit decision to toss an $85 million patent verdict against Apple in a fight between the companies. Although there weren't many details about the licensing agreement, Wi-LAN's parent Quarterhill Inc. said the pact would resolve lawsuits not only in the U.S. but also in Germany and Canada, according to the announcement. The announcement came less than two months after a Federal Circuit decision in a patent case between the companies. In that precedential...

