9th Circ. Reverses Class Win In UnitedHealth ERISA Case

By Rachel Stone (March 22, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday unraveled a pair of major California federal court orders requiring UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s behavioral health unit to reprocess thousands of claims for substance abuse and mental health treatments and finding its coverage guidelines were improper, determining the insurer's claim denials were reasonable. The appeals court's opinion reversed the trial court's blockbuster November 2020 reprocessing order and underlying 2019 decision in the consolidated class action, which found that United Behavioral Health's coverage guidelines were inconsistent with generally accepted standards of care and led to thousands of incorrectly denied claims. Attorneys had pointed to these orders as evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS