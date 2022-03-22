Pharma Co. Exits Latest Investor Suit Over Liver Disease Drug

By Katryna Perera (March 22, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has defeated a proposed securities class action accusing it of covering up reports of fatalities and injuries caused by a liver disease drug, after a New York federal judge found the shareholders failed to adequately plead scienter, loss causation or any material misrepresentations or omissions. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Intercept investors' first amended complaint on Monday without prejudice. Investors had alleged Intercept and its top brass made public statements about the safety and patient tolerance of its drug Ocaliva, which was developed to treat a rare liver disease known as primary biliary cholangitis, without disclosing...

