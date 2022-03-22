Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IAnthus, Gotham Green Again Seek Toss Of Investor Suits

By Sarah Jarvis (March 22, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. and private equity firm Gotham Green Partners have again urged a New York federal court to toss a pair of shareholders' securities fraud suits, saying the claims should be litigated in Canada and are meritless anyway.

IAnthus, a Canadian company, and Gotham Green both said in Monday replies that the Southern District of New York should toss claims brought by Jose Antonio Silva, lead plaintiff in a consolidated class action, and Hi-Med LLC, iAnthus' largest shareholder, which filed its own suit.

Gotham Green argued, among other things, that Silva's case should be tossed because in...

