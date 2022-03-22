Pa. Court Gives Rail Worker Another Shot At Philly Forum

By Jonathan Capriel (March 22, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania trial court was wrong when it determined that a railroad worker's lawsuit seeking to hold Conrail and Penn Central Transportation Corp. liable for his throat cancer diagnoses belonged in New Jersey, a state appeals panel said Tuesday. Eight of the 10 points the lower court cited when dismissing former railroad foreman Matthew R. Grillo's claims under the doctrine of forum non conveniens were appropriate, the three-judge panel said. The rest, however, were wrong and ruined the rest of the ruling. "While many of the reasons in the court's forum non conveniens ruling were proper, two reasons were not —...

