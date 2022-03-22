American Airlines Dumps Biometric Privacy Suit, For Now

By Lauren Berg (March 22, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday dismissed biometric privacy class claims against American Airlines, saying the claims are preempted by a federal law that aims to deregulate the airline industry, but that the customers may rework their complaint. U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer granted without prejudice American Airlines' motion to dismiss the proposed class action, finding that lead plaintiffs Alex Kislov and Niko Hearn's claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act over the airline's customer service hotline are preempted by the Airline Deregulation Act. Under the federal statute, states can't enact laws related to a price, route or service...

