Jury Sees Hidden Camera Video Of GOP Rep.'s FBI Interview

By Craig Clough (March 22, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday showed a Los Angeles federal jury hidden camera video recorded by the FBI purportedly showing Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry lying repeatedly about his knowledge of illegal campaign contributions that stemmed from a 2016 fundraiser. The video of Fortenberry, a Republican, was surreptitiously recorded through a hidden camera worn by one by the agents when they questioned him at his home in March 2019 after also secretly recording audio of a call between the congressman and the host of the fundraiser about nine months earlier. James O'Leary, a criminal investigator with the Internal Revenue Service, told the jury that...

