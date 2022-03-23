Wells Fargo Beats Claims It Aided Bitcoin Fraud Scheme

By Elise Hansen (March 23, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has defeated claims that it aided fraud when a digital-asset trading company's funds were allegedly stolen during an attempted $4 million bitcoin purchase, with a Georgia federal court finding that the bank wasn't sufficiently involved to be responsible. Wells Fargo Bank NA got a win Tuesday against claims of negligence, aiding and abetting fraud, and aiding breach of fiduciary duty. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown found that the bank didn't have a duty of care to a noncustomer and that its actions didn't rise to the level of assisting wrongdoing. The claims stem from a 2019 complaint lodged...

