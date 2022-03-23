Insurer Says It's Not Responsible For Collapsed Masonry

By Ben Zigterman (March 23, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit told a New York federal judge that it has no duty to defend a contractor facing a suit over collapsed brick because the contractor was working on the 32nd floor, above where the work was insured. Scottsdale Insurance Co. said Tuesday that its policy with Zolo Services Corp. specifically excludes coverage for work done above the 20th floor. "There is no coverage for the brick facade collapse and resulting property damage," the insurer wrote. In the underlying suit, Zolo and other defendants are accused of negligence that led to the Dec. 7, 2015, collapse of a "significant portion...

