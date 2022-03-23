US Cos. Warn Climate Regulations No Exception To Tariff Law

By Grace Dixon (March 23, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Domestic producers of steel parts told the U.S. Court of International Trade that German subsidies on taxes and fees collected under environmental regulations warrant countervailing duties, even though the programs ultimately create higher costs for German producers. Intervenors Ellwood City Forge Co., Ellwood National Steel Co., Ellwood Quality Steels Co. and A. Finkl & Sons urged the trade court Tuesday to uphold 5.86% countervailing duties that the U.S. Department of Commerce assessed for BGH Edelstahl Siegen GmbH's imports of forged steel fluid end blocks. The companies deemed irrelevant BGH's argument that the alleged subsidies were enacted to soften the blow of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS