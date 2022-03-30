Tech Cos. Can Benefit From Investment Treaty Protection

By Thomas Walsh, Elliot Friedman and Tim Chen (March 30, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- There is a view among some commentators that tech companies have limited rights under investment treaties because their assets primarily "float in the cloud" and are thus not the type of investments protected by investment treaties. That view is mistaken. As tech companies have expanded internationally, they have increasingly looked to investment treaties as a tool to resist real or perceived regulatory mistreatment. For example, just this January, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. filed a request for arbitration against Sweden under the Sweden-China bilateral investment treaty, challenging Sweden's decision to ban Huawei from taking part in the country's 5G infrastructure rollout due...

