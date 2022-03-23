FCC Warns Voice Providers To Halt Illegal Robocall Traffic

By Christopher Cole (March 23, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Just weeks after demanding two companies stop transmitting illegal robocall traffic, the Federal Communications Commission sent another round of warnings, this time to a trio of voice service providers. The agency in a letter Tuesday gave the phone companies a 48-hour ultimatum to quit their apparent transmission of unwanted calls, or downstream voice providers can begin blocking their traffic after giving the FCC notice of the action. The FCC's warning to one of the companies was based on information from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's office, according to the agency, which continues to amp up robocall enforcement. "There are far...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS