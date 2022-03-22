Senate Confirms Biden's Calif., Georgia Trial Court Picks

By Lauren Berg (March 22, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California and Judge Victoria Marie Calvert to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The Senate confirmed Judge Bermudez Montenegro in a 55-41 vote, with eight Republican senators voting in favor, and confirmed Judge Calvert in a 50-46 vote. Judge Bermudez Montenegro is President Joe Biden's second Latina judicial nominee and has deep roots in California's agriculture-rich Imperial Valley, where she was born and returned after law school to begin her legal career. Judge Bermudez Montenegro...

