Black Farmers Win 5th Circ. Bid To Enter Virus Relief Fight

By Joyce Hanson (March 23, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has overturned a Texas judge's order denying a bid by a Black farmers association to join as a defendant in a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Agriculture's debt relief program for minority farmers, saying the group has a right to intervene in the suit. A three-judge panel in an unpublished opinion Tuesday reversed U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor's order denying the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund's request to intervene in the proposed class action that is challenging the constitutionality of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, designed to support "socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers"...

