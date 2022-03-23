Church Lied About Pension Fund Value, Retired Pastor Claims

By Emily Brill (March 23, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A retired pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church has filed a proposed class action lawsuit in Florida federal court accusing the church, its pension fund caretakers and two benefits administration companies of lying about the amount of money in the church's pension fund. Rev. Charles Jackson's suit, lodged Tuesday, claims that the church, its retirement services department, former department director Rev. Jerome Harris, Newport Group Inc. and Symetra Financial Corp. "intentionally lied and misled" the fund's roughly 6,000 participants about how they used fund contributions and how much the fund was worth. "The defendants knew the truth that the fund...

