Auditor Blamed For $40M Investment In 'Sham' Streaming Co.

By Morgan Conley (March 23, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Investors who injected $40 million into a "fictional" music streaming business sued accounting firm Crowe UK in Georgia federal court alleging it knew, or should have known, the streamer was "a complete fabrication" that shouldn't have gotten a "clean" audit report. Investors that say they were defrauded by the digital music streaming service Akazoo Ltd. told a Georgia federal court in a new complaint Tuesday that Crowe UK LLP's stamp of approval was a major factor in their decision to invest in the music streaming platform. The auditor, therefore "bears direct responsibility" for their losses since it was the only one...

