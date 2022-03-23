Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Auditor Blamed For $40M Investment In 'Sham' Streaming Co.

By Morgan Conley (March 23, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Investors who injected $40 million into a "fictional" music streaming business sued accounting firm Crowe UK in Georgia federal court alleging it knew, or should have known, the streamer was "a complete fabrication" that shouldn't have gotten a "clean" audit report.

Investors that say they were defrauded by the digital music streaming service Akazoo Ltd. told a Georgia federal court in a new complaint Tuesday that Crowe UK LLP's stamp of approval was a major factor in their decision to invest in the music streaming platform. The auditor, therefore "bears direct responsibility" for their losses since it was the only one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!