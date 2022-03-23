BBC Accused Of Failing To Seek Feedback On Digital Launch

By Christopher Crosby (March 23, 2022, 4:24 PM GMT) -- An advocate for commercial radio has sought to boost efforts to force the regulator to scrutinize the BBC's decision to launch a new digital station, telling a judge on Wednesday that it was unfair that the public broadcaster's private sector competitors were not consulted. A trade body for the commercial radio sector has said there was no "effective engagement" with the BBC before the public broadcaster launched an online dance-music streaming service in October 2020. (iStockphoto.com/VV Shots) Tim Otty QC, counsel for Radiocentre Ltd., told a High Court judge that there was no "effective engagement" with the commercial radio sector before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS