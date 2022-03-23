Ex-McDonald's Worker Says COBRA Suit Should Continue

By Abby Wargo (March 23, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A former McDonald's worker urged a Florida federal judge to keep her proposed class action accusing the fast food giant of sending ex-employees notices that muddied the waters about their rights to continuing health care coverage, saying her suit had the necessary elements to stay in court. On Tuesday, Ashley Johnson asserted the restaurant's Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notification process only offers bits and pieces of the legally required information, pushing back on McDonald's motion to dismiss. Johnson said the suit should continue because she had made valid allegations that she suffered damages resulting from McDonald's shoddy COBRA notice process....

