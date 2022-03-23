Ex-Enterprise Worker Asks Court To Approve Layoff Suit Deal

By Abby Wargo (March 23, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT) -- A former Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee who was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic and hit the company with a class action claiming it failed to notify workers of impending layoffs asked a Florida federal judge to sign off on a settlement. None of the class members nor Enterprise objected to the $175,000 deal settling the claims, class representative Elva Benson said in the motion for final approval of the settlement Tuesday, and called the deal an "excellent outcome" for the 964 workers included in the class. Continuing the case would have been too risky and expensive, Benson said, as it would...

