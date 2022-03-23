Poultry Execs Move For Acquittal Amid Price Fixing Retrial

By Matthew Perlman (March 23, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Chicken industry executives have urged a Colorado federal court for acquittal amid their second trial on government allegations of a sprawling scheme to fix prices, arguing that the jury did not hear any evidence of pricing agreements, let alone a criminal conspiracy. The 10 executives filed individual motions on Monday asking the court for judgments of acquittal in a retrial that kicked off last month, contending that the government's documents and two cooperating witnesses, Carl Pepper from Tyson Foods and Robbie Bryant from Pilgrim's Pride, failed to show that anyone agreed on bids that would be made to customers. Tim Mulrenin,...

