50 Cent's Cognac Co. Can't Slip TM Claims Over Bottle Design

By Jasmin Jackson (March 23, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has held that cognac producer Remy Martin provided enough details about its cognac bottle design elements to keep alive claims that rapper 50 Cent's competing brand mimicked its bottle's trade dress, rejecting bids to trim those allegations from E. Remy Martin & Co.'s design patent suit. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Tuesday snubbed separate bids by the hip-hop artist's cognac label, Sire Spirits LLC, and its glass bottle manufacturer, Vetroelite Inc., to dismiss trademark infringement and trade dress copying claims from Remy Martin's design patent infringement suit that says Sire Spirits blatantly copied its circular...

