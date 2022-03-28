High Court Refuses To Wade Into Security Tariff Battle

By Alex Lawson (March 28, 2022, 9:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not venture into a closely watched fight over the reach of the president's national security tariff powers, spurning a challenge Monday that aimed to rein in a Cold War-era trade law used by the Trump administration to curb steel and aluminum imports. By denying a petition from importer Transpacific Steel LLC and its foreign suppliers, the justices left in place a Federal Circuit ruling that took an expansive reading of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act and empowered the president to adjust tariffs under that law long after they are first imposed. Transpacific had warned against...

