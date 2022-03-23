FirstEnergy's Ex-CEO Bribed Ohio Officials, Investors Say

By Dean Seal (March 23, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Under a court-mandated deadline, counsel for FirstEnergy Corp. shareholders said in an affidavit Wednesday that Chuck Jones, the utility's since-fired CEO, and another senior executive "devised and orchestrated" the bribery of elected officials in Ohio as part of a billion-dollar nuclear energy bailout scandal. Jeroen van Kwawegen of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Thomas Curry of Saxena White PA said they believed the discovery received in derivative litigation that they're currently trying to settle "would have shown at trial that two senior executives of FirstEnergy devised and orchestrated FirstEnergy's payments to public officials in exchange for favorable legislation and regulatory...

