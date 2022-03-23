Calif. Agency Asks 9th Circ. To Pause Activision-EEOC Deal

By Gina Kim (March 23, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to pause an $18 million deal between the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Activision Blizzard to resolve gender discrimination claims, arguing the deal would destroy stronger state law claims for employees and hamper its state court prosecution. In an emergency motion filed Tuesday to stay the case, the DFEH told the Ninth Circuit that it is likely to succeed on its appeal of U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer's recent decision denying its motion to intervene in the case that EEOC filed against the Overwatch creator. Allowing...

