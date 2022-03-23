Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Agency Asks 9th Circ. To Pause Activision-EEOC Deal

By Gina Kim (March 23, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to pause an $18 million deal between the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Activision Blizzard to resolve gender discrimination claims, arguing the deal would destroy stronger state law claims for employees and hamper its state court prosecution.

In an emergency motion filed Tuesday to stay the case, the DFEH told the Ninth Circuit that it is likely to succeed on its appeal of U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer's recent decision denying its motion to intervene in the case that EEOC filed against the Overwatch creator. Allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!