Thorofare Loans $69.2M To Build Phoenix Apartments

By Charlie Innis (March 23, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Thorofare Capital Inc. has provided a $69.2 million loan for a joint venture between Moderne Capital Partners and Triumph Properties Group to construct a 287-unit apartment complex in Phoenix, the investment manager announced Wednesday. The complex, called Aileron Apartments, will include 11 buildings totaling 241,684 square feet. The residential development will comprise a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments that average about 842 square feet in size, Thorofare said. The site is located in Deer Valley, an area within the northwestern part of Phoenix. Phoenix-based investment firm Moderne Capital Partners LLC and Triumph Properties Group, a Beverly Hills, California-headquartered real...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS