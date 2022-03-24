DoorDash's Suit Over San Francisco's Fee Cap Trimmed

By Gina Kim (March 24, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday dismissed the bulk of DoorDash and Grubhub's suit challenging San Francisco's law capping the fees they can charge restaurants, finding that the ordinance serves a legitimate purpose by protecting the restaurant industry, but said the court must evaluate the ordinance's economic impact on the companies. In his 47-page order partially granting San Francisco city and county's motion to dismiss the suit alleging the ordinance is unconstitutional, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen ruled the companies didn't show that the city's ordinance implementing a cap on delivery fees charged to restaurants at 15% was irrational. ...

