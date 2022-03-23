Delivery Co. Can't Force Arbitration Of NJ Wage Claims

By Bill Wichert (March 23, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday said US Pack Logistics LLC cannot compel individual arbitration of wage claims raised in a proposed class action, saying an arbitration agreement failed to spell out that a delivery driver was giving up his right to bring certain disputes in court. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler shot down the courier business' appeal of a magistrate judge's ruling last year denying its renewed bid to compel arbitration of plaintiff Michael Easterday's claims that US Pack made improper deductions from his wages and failed to pay him overtime after misclassifying him as an independent contractor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS