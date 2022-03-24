Ex-Google, EBay Atty Joins NFT Publisher As GC

By James Mills (March 24, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Content developer Concept Art House has added a former Google and former eBay attorney as its general counsel. Najeeb Kudiya joined Concept Art House earlier this year as the company scales up following a $25 million Series A raise in October 2021. The firm announced his arrival Wednesday, along with six other executives, all reporting to CEO James Zhang. Based in San Francisco, Concept Art House focuses on Web3 creations, a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology. Prior to that, Concept Art House provided art for video games and developed non-fungible tokens for various companies. Since...

