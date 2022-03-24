Yukos Capital Wants Russia To Pay $5B Arbitral Award

By Caleb Symons (March 24, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The financing arm of former Russian energy giant Yukos Oil Co. is asking a Washington, D.C., federal court to make the Kremlin pay $5 billion that an international tribunal said last year it owes the company. Yukos Capital's petition, filed Wednesday in D.C. district court, is the latest development in the fallout from allegations Russia fabricated tax debts against Yukos Oil in 2004 to drive the company into bankruptcy because its owner had publicly criticized the government. Earlier this week, a group of former Yukos shareholders seeking $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia asked the same D.C. court to enforce...

