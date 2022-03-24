Chinese Official Convicted Of Visa Fraud Conspiracy

By Alyssa Aquino (March 24, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- An employee of the Chinese government was found guilty of conspiring to fraudulently obtain visas for Chinese government workers who were recruiting American talent for China, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Liu Zhongsan was convicted on one conspiracy count by jurors Tuesday, following a week-long trial in the New York federal court where federal prosecutors charged Liu with conspiring to defraud the U.S.'s J-1 visa program, which allows foreigners to conduct research in the U.S. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. A sentencing hearing is set for July 2022. A New Jersey resident,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS