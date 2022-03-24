FERC Hits Pause On Pipeline Policy Shift

By Keith Goldberg (March 24, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday suspended implementation of its controversial overhaul of its gas infrastructure approval policies and will seek more public input amid backlash from both industry and its allies on Capitol Hill. A divided FERC last month voted to revise the agency's approval policies to include deeper review of proposed gas projects' climate change and other environmental impacts. But at FERC's monthly open meeting Thursday, commissioners unanimously voted to move back to draft status the agency's revised pipeline certificate policy statement and an interim statement for gauging greenhouse gas emissions impacts, to allow for additional feedback and...

