​​​​​​​Senate Confirms Biden's 2nd Circ. Pick, 4 Other Jurists

By Lauren Berg (March 23, 2022, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday evening confirmed President Joe Biden's pick of U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, as well as federal judges for New York, Washington and Nevada. In the last confirmation vote of the evening, the Senate confirmed Judge Nathan in a close 49-47 vote. Lawmakers also confirmed Dechert LLP partner Hector Gonzalez to the Eastern District of New York; Washington State Court of Appeals Judge John H. Chun to the Western District of Washington; and both Judge Cristina D. Silva of the Eighth Judicial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS