Insurer Claims Attys Botched Advice In Hotel Wage Action

By Joyce Hanson (March 24, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has sued two attorneys and their bankrupt law firm in California federal court for purportedly giving bad advice about policy coverage for a group of hotels fighting an employee wage action, saying the insurer was unfairly on the hook to pay a $4 million settlement. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. on Wednesday sued Martin J. O'Leary and Kimberly I. Forrester along with their bankrupt law firm's Sedgwick LLP Liquidating Trust created by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, arguing that the insurer is owed compensatory damages as a result of the two attorneys' alleged legal malpractice. The insurer's suit stems from...

