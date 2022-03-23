Comet Awarded $40M In Trade Secrets Trial Against Rival XP

By Ryan Davis (March 23, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Wednesday awarded Comet Technologies $40 million in damages after finding that rival XP Power misappropriated trade secrets on equipment used to manufacture semiconductor chips. Following a six-day trial that began March 14 in San Jose before Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, the jury began deliberating Tuesday before handing down a verdict that included $20 million in compensatory damages for unjust enrichment and $20 million in punitive damages. Comet, which filed the case in September 2020, had asked the jury for compensatory damages of $32.5 million and punitive damages of up to double that amount. Comet alleged in...

