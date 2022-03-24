RI Man Cops To Insider Trading On Analog Devices Deal

By Chris Villani (March 24, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT) -- A Rhode Island man admitted Wednesday to conspiring with two others, including a Massachusetts police officer, to trade on inside information about a planned acquisition by semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. John Younis, 59, of Bristol, Rhode Island, pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud. Prosecutors said Younis, the owner of a construction company, conspired with Needham, Massachusetts, police officer David Forte, 58, and Needham resident Gregory Manning, 59. Forte was tipped off by an unnamed close relative working for Norwood, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices about the company's planned acquisition of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS