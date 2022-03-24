UPS Owes Almost $300K To Teamsters Funds, Suit Says

By Emily Brill (March 24, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The trustees of two Teamsters benefit funds hit UPS with a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court, saying the shipping company owes the funds nearly $300,000. The suit filed Wednesday claims a recent audit by the Teamsters Pension Trust Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity and the Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity revealed that UPS underpaid the funds by $290,000 in 2015. The trustees say UPS hasn't contested the audit's findings and now needs to send $274,000 to the pension fund and $16,000 to the health fund. A spokesperson for UPS said the company is "reviewing the allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS