AT&T Top Lawyer's Compensation Took Sharp Drop Last Year

By Michele Gorman (March 25, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- AT&T Inc. paid legal chief and longtime employee David McAtee II about $10.5 million in 2021, around $8 million less than the previous year because the value of his stock compensation fell significantly, according to a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. McAtee, who has been senior executive vice president and general counsel at the Dallas-based telecommunications company since 2015, for the past three years has made around $1.3 million in base salary, according to the proxy statement filed Tuesday. His 2021 package also included about $5.4 million in stock awards, compared to about $14.3 million in stock awards in...

