College's Censure Didn't Harm Free Speech, Justices Say

By Morgan Conley (March 24, 2022, 11:03 AM EDT) -- Members of Houston Community College's board of trustees didn't violate a former colleague's First Amendment rights by publicly censuring him for disagreeing with the college's funding of a campus in Qatar, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that members of Houston Community College's board of trustees didn't violate a former member's First Amendment rights when they publicly censured him. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court reversed a Fifth Circuit ruling that revived former board member David B. Wilson's claim that the board violated his First Amendment right to free speech when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS