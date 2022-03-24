Bankruptcy Court To NYC Office Tower Owner: 'Get Moving'

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 24, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owner of two luxury office towers in New York and Chicago won a four-month extension to file its Chapter 11 plan Thursday, but it came with a warning from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to pick up the pace. Though she said at a virtual hearing Thursday that she didn't understand the debtors' "elongated" timeline, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath of the District of Delaware ordered PWM Property Management LLC to file its plan by June and get it confirmed by August. PWM, which owns a 44-floor building at 245 Park Ave. in Midtown Manhattan and a 50-floor tower...

