U. Mich. Settles Title IX Claim Over Campus Sex-Violence Risk

By Max Jaeger (March 24, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan agreed to "major institutional reforms" Thursday to settle a class action alleging its longtime employment of a predatory former sports doctor evidenced a toxic environment where students face an increased risk of sexual violence in violation of Title IX. The centerpiece of the proposed deal — which requires court approval — is the creation of a Coordinated Community Response Team to shape how the school prevents and responds to campus sexual violence. Lead plaintiff Josephine Graham sued last year alleging an increased risk of sexualized violence on campus, based on how the school failed to adequately respond to allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS