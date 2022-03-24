Texas Judge Mulls If IBM Owes $895M, Or Nothing For Breach

By Michelle Casady (March 24, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Houston heard closing arguments Thursday after a two-week bench trial in a case where a software company argues IBM owes it $895 million in damages for breaching a licensing agreement involving AT&T, and told the parties he would issue a ruling as quickly as he can. U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller presided over the bench trial that began March 14 and, in pretrial rulings, determined that IBM had breached the "outsourcing agreement" it had with Houston-based BMC Software Inc. that governed their relationship with mutual client AT&T. But whether that breach actually caused any monetary damages...

